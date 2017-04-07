Breaking down the Green Bay Packers draft tendencies at quarterback, tight end, and offensive line
Cheesehead TV looks at Ted Thompson's tendencies
Cheesehead TV
2:58 PM, Apr 7, 2017
Cheesehead TVis a dedicated Packers blog focused on bringing constant news, updates, and opinion pieces to the Packers fan community. Cheesehead TV now has a running series called "Being Ted Thompson," which takes an inside look at Green Bay's draft tendencies as the Packers prepare for the NFL Draft.
The Green Bay Packers have a type on the offensive line. In 2006, Mike McCarthy's first year as a head coach with the Packers, the team drafted three offensive linemen. Two of them were players who played on the interior line in college.
In the last 10 draft classes, after selecting 15 different offensive linemen, the team has just selected just two interior offensive linemen since then: Corey Linsley (fifth round, 2014) and Caleb Sclauderaff (sixth round, 2011).
There are a few positions that the Green Bay Packers show very few trends in, because they don't draft these positions early or often enough. Most notably are the positions of quarterback and tight end.
At quarterback, the only significant picks that the team has used on the position are Aaron Rodgers and Brian Brohm. At tight end, the only top-100 selections the team has brought in are Jermichael Finley and Richard Rodgers.
If we're going to find trends at these positions, we're going to have to squint a bit and really put ourselves in the shoes of the Packers decision makers.