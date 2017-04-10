Dustin Johnson opens as the favorite for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills

Dustin Johnson has been tabbed as the U.S. Open favorite with 8-1 odds, according to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. Johnson was the favorite heading into the Masters last week, but was forced to withdraw after injuring his lower back one day before the start of the tournament.

The 2017 U.S. Open will be played at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. from June 15-18.

The five golfers with the best odds at the U.S. Open all rank in the top five of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Dustin Johnson: 8-1 (ranked number one)

Rory McIlroy: 9-1 (ranked number two)

Jordan Spieth: 10-1 (ranked number five)

Jason Day: 12-1 (ranked number three)

Hideki Matsuyama: 15-1 (ranked number four)

Johnson and Spieth have won the last two U.S. Opens. McIlroy nabbed the U.S. Open Championship Trophy in 2011 when he put together a wire-to-wire victory. Day has never won the U.S. Open, although he has finished second twice (Day did win the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in Kohler Wis.). Matsuyama has never won a major; his best finish at the U.S Open was when he tied for 10th in 2013 at Merion Golf Club.

The 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia opens up with 25-1 odds.

This 2017 U.S. Open will be the fourth major championship in the state of Wisconsin since 2004. Whistling Straits hosted the PGA Championship in 2004, 2010, and 2015.

