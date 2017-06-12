Dustin Johnson expected to play in U.S. Open after birth of his child

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 12 at 8:03PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee, Sheboygan
Dustin Johnson is expected to defend his U.S. Open title at Erin Hills this week after the birth of his second son, ESPN's Ian O'Connor reported. Johnson's fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, is scheduled to give birth by c-section on Monday.
O'Connor said that Johnson will travel to Erin Hills the day after Paulina gives birth in the Los Angeles area. The couple has a two-year-old son, Tatum.