Dustin Johnson expected to play in U.S. Open after birth of his child

Dustin Johnson is expected to defend his U.S. Open title at Erin Hills this week after the birth of his second son, ESPN's Ian O'Connor reported. Johnson's fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, is scheduled to give birth by c-section on Monday.

O'Connor said that Johnson will travel to Erin Hills the day after Paulina gives birth in the Los Angeles area. The couple has a two-year-old son, Tatum.

Johnson, the odds-on favorite this week, tees off Thursday at 8:35 a.m. on the 10th tee with playing partners Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer.

Paulina is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.