Cubs' Baez returns to lineup day after Miller Park outfield collision
ANDREW GRUMAN
5:43 PM, Apr 8, 2017
5:45 PM, Apr 8, 2017
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez is back in the lineup a day after he was injured in an outfield collision.
Baez was set to play against Milwaukee at Miller Park.
Baez was bruised around his left eye when he collided with center fielder Jason Heyward on Friday night and left the game. Baez arrived at the ballpark Saturday and assured manager Joe Maddon that he could see properly.