The Greek Freak continues to move up the charts all over the NBA. This time though, virtual Giannis Antetokounmpo is the one doing the moving.

Antetokounmpo earned a 91 rating for the upcoming 'NBA 2K18' video game, he announced via his Twitter account on Thursday. NBA 2K has slowly been unveiling player ratings ahead of its Sept. 15 release date.

Antetokounmpo slots in with fellow 91-ers Karl-Anthony Towns and Paul George. Kevin Durant is the highest player to be released thus far, finishing with a 96 on top of his NBA Finals MVP performance in June. Forbes has put together a chart of all player NBA 2K has released thus far.

Antekounmpo led the Bucks in all five major categories last season, and finished the year with a 90 rating in NBA 2K17.