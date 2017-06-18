Padres beat Brewers in another slugfest, 7-5 in 11 innings

JOE TOTORAITIS
7:55 PM, Jun 17, 2017
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Cory Spangenberg and Chase d'Arnaud each hit solo home runs in the 11th inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Saturday in yet another slugfest.
 
The teams have combined for 15 home runs in the first two games of the three-game series. The Padres totaled five home runs Saturday, including two by Yangervis Solarte and one by Wil Myers, while Milwaukee got a homer each from Orlando Arcia, Eric Thames and Keon Broxton. On Friday night, Thames' game-ending shot in the 10th was the seventh home run of the game.
 
Spangenberg hit the first pitch from reliever Oliver Drake (2-2) leading off, and two outs later, d'Arnaud followed with his first homer of the season.
 
Jose Torres (4-2) picked up the win in relief. Phil Maton pitched the 11th for his first career save.

