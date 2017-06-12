Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect Lewis Brinson makes MLB debut

Replaces injured IF Jonathan Villar

Brian Foley
11:58 AM, Jun 12, 2017
The Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect Lewis Brinson made his MLB debut on Sunday in an 11-1 loss to Arizona. He takes Jonathan Villar's spot on the roster, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a back strain.

Brinson, a 23-year-old outfielder, went 0-2 with two walks in the leadoff spot for Milwaukee.

Brinson is listed as the 13th-best prospect in the minor leagues, according to MLB.com. He batted .312/.397/.503 over 45 games with Class-AAA Colorado Springs this year.

The Brewers acquired Brinson in a trade with Texas last season. Milwaukee acquired Brinson, minor league pitcher Luis Ortiz, and a player to be named later in return for catcher Jonathan Lucroy and reliever Jeremy Jeffress.

