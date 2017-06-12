Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 12 at 7:54PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee, Sheboygan
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 7:42PM CDT expiring June 13 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Areal Flood Advisory issued June 12 at 6:47PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:45PM CDT in effect for: Fond du Lac
The Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect Lewis Brinson made his MLB debut on Sunday in an 11-1 loss to Arizona. He takes Jonathan Villar's spot on the roster, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a back strain.
Thanks to everybody for the love and support these pass couple days! Greatest day of my life so far yesterday! #BrewCrew#GoBrewers
Brinson is listed as the 13th-best prospect in the minor leagues, according to MLB.com. He batted .312/.397/.503 over 45 games with Class-AAA Colorado Springs this year.
The Brewers acquired Brinson in a trade with Texas last season. Milwaukee acquired Brinson, minor league pitcher Luis Ortiz, and a player to be named later in return for catcher Jonathan Lucroy and reliever Jeremy Jeffress.