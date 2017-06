The Milwaukee Brewers have reinstated starting pitcher Matt Garza from the 10-day disabled list, and designated reliever Neftali Feliz for assignment.

Feliz was signed in the offseason to a one-year, $5.35 million contract with the expectation of holding down the closer role this year.

However, Feliz struggled from the get-go, and eventually relinquished the closer spot to Corey Knebel.

Feliz sports a 6.00 ERA this season, and an 11.25 ERA this month.

Garza makes his return to the rotation after missing time with a chest injury. He owns a 3.83 ERA over six starts