Godley, Drury lead Arizona past Brewers 3-2

PHOENIX (AP) -- Zack Godley allowed two hits over 6 2-3 innings, Brandon Drury hit the go-ahead two-run home run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Rey Fuentes tripled and scored for the Diamondbacks, who had their nine-game home winning streak snapped in a loss to the Brewers on Friday.

Hernan Perez accounted for both Milwaukee runs with his second homer in as many nights.

Godley (2-1) allowed two runs, struck out four, walked one and hit a batter. Andrew Chafin, Archie Bradley and Fernando Rodney held the Brewers hitless in relief.

Domingo Santana walked to start the Brewers ninth but was thrown out by Chris Iannetta trying to steal second and Rodney earned his 16th save in 19 tries.

Junior Guerra (1-1) permitted three runs on five hits in six innings in a strong outing for Milwaukee.

