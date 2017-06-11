TMJ4
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Today's Forecast
Travel Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Kids
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings
Weather Videos
Traffic
Sports
+
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Brewers
Sports Glance With Lance
News
+
Latest News
National
I-Team
Decision 2016
Positively Milwaukee
Ask the Expert
Call 4 Action
Don't Waste Your Money
Animal Stories
Holidays
Links
Submit News Tips
Conquering Addiction
Good News
Shows
+
The Morning Blend
The Now
414ward
Sunday Insight
More Shows
+
Welcome Home Milwaukee
National Spelling Bee
Your Unlimited Home
Every Day Health
Aurora Health Care
Domestic Violence Awareness
The Morning Blend
Entertainment
+
TV Listings
Watch NBC
Community Calendar
About Us
+
Contact Us
Staff
Roku
Jobs
TV Listings
Support
Interviews and Segments
Videos
+
Breaking News
Live Newscasts
Alexa
Contests
+
The Heroes Project
Sponsored Content
+
Community Baby Shower
Photo Galleries
Current
88
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 90°
LO: 70°
HI: 90°
LO: 70°
HI: 90°
LO: 70°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Godley, Drury lead Arizona past Brewers 3-2
Bob Baum
1:19 PM, Jun 11, 2017
Share Article
Stacy Revere
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
PHOENIX (AP) -- Zack Godley allowed two hits over 6 2-3 innings, Brandon Drury hit the go-ahead two-run home run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Saturday night.
Rey Fuentes tripled and scored for the Diamondbacks, who had their nine-game home winning streak snapped in a loss to the Brewers on Friday.
Hernan Perez accounted for both Milwaukee runs with his second homer in as many nights.
Godley (2-1) allowed two runs, struck out four, walked one and hit a batter. Andrew Chafin, Archie Bradley and Fernando Rodney held the Brewers hitless in relief.
Domingo Santana walked to start the Brewers ninth but was thrown out by Chris Iannetta trying to steal second and Rodney earned his 16th save in 19 tries.
Junior Guerra (1-1) permitted three runs on five hits in six innings in a strong outing for Milwaukee.
Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story