Brewers unveil Players Weekend nickname jerseys

The Milwaukee Brewers have unveiled their Players Weekend jerseys they will wear for three days, from Aug. 25-27.

During that time, the MLB is allowing players to wear nicknames on their jerseys in addition to specially designed jerseys, hats and equipment.

Eric Thames is going back to his roots with the nickname “Sang Namja,” which means “real man” in Korean. Josh Hader is going with a play on his name, “Haderade.”

Ryan Braun (#8) will wear “Ocho” and Jimmy Nelson will be sporting the name “Big Sweat.” Keon Broxton is going with “Fla Boy,” Eric Sogard will wear “Nerd Power and Corey Knebel is “Nerd Power.”

The Brewers will be playing the Los Angeles Dodgers for the entirety of the Players Weekend. Players on the opposing team will be sporting nicknames as well, including ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who will wear the nickname “Kersh,” Chase Utley, who will go as “Silver Fox,” and Alex Wood, who's using the nickname “Woodman.”