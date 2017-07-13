Brewers acquire left-handed reliever Tyler Webb from Yankees

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Tyler Webb from the New York Yankees in exchange for first baseman Garrett Cooper.
 
Webb been assigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. During two stints with the Yankees this season, he went 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 7 relief appearances. The 26-year-old made his Major League debut on June 24 against Texas.
 
Webb was selected by the Yankees in the 10th round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft. After being acquired by Pittsburgh in this past winter's Rule 5 draft, he was returned to New York on April 1.
 
The 26-year-old Cooper was selected by Milwaukee in the sixth round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft. He was batting .366 with 17 HR and 82 RBI in 75 games at Colorado Springs this season.
 

