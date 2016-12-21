Your Destination for Great Steak

When you think of The Machine Shed, you probably think of down-home cooking and your favorite comfort foods. While those things are definitely true, The Machine Shed is also a top-notch steakhouse. All of their steaks are Certified Angus, as well as their burgers; they are all hand cut and fresh, never frozen. Chef Kevin Dahlen is back to showcase a few of the delicious steak options you'll find at The Machine Shed.

The Machine Shed is the place to be for a special New Year's Eve meal! Be sure to make your reservations soon; call (262) 523-1322 or visit MachineShed.com.