What You Need to Know About Destination Weddings

A lot of couples choose to get away from the mountain of details it takes to plan a wedding by having a destination wedding. But if you're not careful, planning an event in a foreign country can have its own challenges. That's why it's best to call on the experts! Nancy Finn is an award-winning travel agent and Owner/President of Island Getaways, your destination wedding and honeymoon specialists.

When you book a trip with Island Getaways, you can get a $250 spa credit if you stay 6 nights or longer in a club level or higher room category. They are also hosting a Caribbean Sandals & Beaches Night at the Country Inn & Suites in Brookfield on Thursday, January 12 at 6:30pm.

For more information, visit MyIslandGetaways.com or call (262) 781-1748.