Two Great Events to Help Fight Childhood Cancer

Women for MACC (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) is a group of mothers, daughters, friends and concerned women who are dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer. They raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer and rare blood disorder research in hopes that one day we can end this horrible disease that has taken the lives of so many children. Joining us are Women for MACC representatives Alicia Buttchen and Lauren Becker, along with Joel Chmielewski, a child with cancer, and his mother, Kay.

The Third Annual Women for MACC Nine, Wine & Dine Golf Event takes place on Monday, September 11.

The 35th Annual Couture for a Cure Fashion Show Luncheon takes place on Tuesday, November 7.