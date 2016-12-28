Turning Pinterest Projects into a Reality

There are so many cute and fun ideas on Pinterest, you could spend hours "Pinning" your favorites. But more often than not, those Pinterest projects turn into Pinterest fails! But now there is a new do-it-yourself studio that is inviting crafters of all experience levels to succesfully bring their "Pins" to life! Pin-It LIVE is a great destination for a creative date night, birthday party, bachelorette party, or if you just want to make your Pinterest project a reality. Owners Katie Garcia and Garrett Sheskey join us with more information and a sampling of the kind of projects you can create.

Send a pin to Pin-It LIVE and set up your workshop or party today! And right now, they are offering $5 off all scheduled workshops and parties in January and February with the code IDEA. They also have an Open House on Saturday, January 14 from 10am to 2pm at their studio at 522 N. Water Street in Milwaukee. For more information, visit PinItLiveStudio.com or like them on Facebook.