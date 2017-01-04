Turning 65 Soon? Time to Think About Medicare

Many people make resolutions in the New Year, but if you're turning 65 years old this year, you need to think about signing up for Medicare. That process can often be confusing though; so we've invited Tom Qualley from Sovereign Select back to the Blend to discuss what you need to know and how Sovereign Select can help.

Sovereign Select hosts Medicare 101 Educational Events every Friday at 10am at their Brookfield office (2505 N 124th Street, Suite 115). These events are educational only; no specific plan information will be provided. To register and for more information, visit SovereignSelectINS.com.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-641-4111 or email tom@sovereignselectins.com for more information.