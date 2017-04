Lindsey Becker creates stories about mythical beasts and daring children who love adventure and magic. She was also fascinated by constellations, so the idea for her debut novel "The Star Thief" was sparked. Lindsey joins us to discuss the book and to offer tips to aspiring authors.

Lindsey has a book reading and signing at Boswell Book Company this Friday, April 14. For more information on Lindsey and "The Star Thief", visit LiteraryLilyCate.blogspot.com.