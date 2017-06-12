The Importance of Men's Health Week

10:40 AM, Jun 12, 2017

Men's Health Week is celebrated each year as the week leading up to and including Father's Day. The purpose is to heighten awareness of preventative health measures, and encourage men and boys to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease and injury. Noted dietitian Becci Twombley and Merrill Moses, three-time Olympian in water polo, join us with tips and habits to stay healthy.

Men's Health Week is celebrated each year as the week leading up to and including Father's Day. The purpose is to heighten awareness of preventative health measures, and encourage men and boys to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease and injury. Noted dietitian Becci Twombley and Merrill Moses, three-time Olympian in water polo, join us with tips and habits to stay healthy.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top