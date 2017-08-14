The HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues Festival was created in 2004 to raise funds for the Mahone Fund CEO Scholarship program and their community outreach efforts. It is a regional musical celebration featuring national, regional and local Jazz, Rhythm & Blues talent. They also have a Cooking Studio demonstration to add a tasty, interactive culinary component. Joining us to discuss the event and the scholarship program are Tim Mahone and Ardis Mahone Mosley, along with 2014 Mahone Scholarship recipient Marissa Greathouse.

The HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues Festival takes place this Saturday, August 19 at Celebration Place on Kenosha's Lakefront. Tickets can be purchased at Tenuta's Deli & Liquors, Jack Andrea's Cafe, or the Kenosha Community Foundation. For more info and tikets, call (262) 654-2412 or visit MahoneFund.org.