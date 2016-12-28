New Year's Day is the perfect day to get outside and be a total fool... a Cool Fool, that is! It's the 30th Annual Cool Fool Kite Festival in Veterans Park. Joining us to share all the excitement and what you can expect at this year's Festival is Scott Fisher from Gift of Wings Kite Shop and master ice carver Mike Lechtenberg.

The 30th Annual Cool Fool Kite Festival takes place on New Year's Day from 11am to 5pm at Veterans Park. The event is FREE with FREE PARKING and FREE HOT CHOCOLATE AND COFFEE! For more information, visit GiftOfWings.com.