The 2017 Wonderful World of Weddings Show

Wisconsin's longest running wedding show is back this weekend! The 49th Annual Wonderful World of Weddings provides brides and grooms-to-be with everything they'll need for their big day right under one roof. Joining us with all the details on what you can expect at this year's show are Show Manager Carrie Seibel and Tracy Giordano from Wildman Adventure Resort, one of this year's vendors.

The 49th Annual Wonderful World of Weddings takes place this weekend, January 7 & 8 from 10am to at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Tickets are $8 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, visit WisconsinWeddingShow.com.