The 2017 MBA Parade of Homes Starts This Weekend

The MBA Parade of Homes presented by Nonn’s, is a nationally recognized event that started locally in the 1940s and features the premier subdivisions and model homes of our region. This year's Parade of Homes will feature 22 must-see model homes built by 18 of Southeastern Wisconsin’s most experienced home builders. Joining us with all the details on this must-see for home improvement inspiration are Kristine Hillmer from the MBA and Kristy Talavera from Nonn's.

The MBA Parade of Homes starts tomorrow, August 12 and runs through Labor Day, September 4. The purchase of one ticket allows entry into all of the homes located in the three subdivisions. For more information and tickets, visit MBAparadeofhomes.com. And see below for locations:

· Four Winds West in the Village of Hartland

· Fox Meadow in Menomonee Falls

· Highlander Estates in Mequon