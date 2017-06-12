Summerfest's New Health Care Provider

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 12 at 7:54PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee, Sheboygan
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 7:42PM CDT expiring June 13 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Areal Flood Advisory issued June 12 at 6:47PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:45PM CDT in effect for: Fond du Lac
Aurora Health Care is dedicated to helping people live well and supporting the communities they serve. They believe sponsoring Summerfest is not only a great way to support our community and the hundreds of thousands of people who attend Summerfest, but it allows them to help people live well by sharing crucial health messages throughout everything they do at Summerfest. Joining us to discuss the new features they're bringing to the Big Gig is VP of Community Relations, Vivian King.
