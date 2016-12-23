Some World-Class Musicians are Home for the Holidays

Our favorite Milwaukee boy-turned world class trumpet player Augie Haas is back on the Blend! And he's brought a buddy; Andrew Neesley is another talented musician from Milwaukee who now resides in New York. These two play in all sorts of acts, including Jesus on the Mainline. We are so excited to welcome them back to The Morning Blend for a fun chat and a couple of holiday performances.

Tonight at Riverwest Pizza (930 E Wright St), Augie Haas & Andrew Neesley Present "Home for the Holidays". The show starts at 8pm. For more information, visit AugieHaas.com.