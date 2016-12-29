Should You Hire a Realtor or Sell Direct?

Brian Fendry on This Important Real Estate Choice

10:27 AM, Dec 29, 2016

Selling your home can be exciting, stressful, and confusing. Knowing if you should try direct for sale by owner or use a realtor is often one of your biggest choices, and it can cost you a lot of money if you make the wrong decision! Brian Fendry is the Luxury Director for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Metro Realty Lake & Country, and he says if you want the highest price for your home, it's best to turn to the pros.

Brian is offering a FREE market analysis. For more information and to contact Brian, call (414) 467-8626 or email him at BrianFendry@gmail.com. Or check out LuxuryRealEstateMatters.com.

