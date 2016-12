Rock In the New Year with Some Great Music

The mission of Rock the Burbs LLC is to bring feel-good music to the suburbs of Wisconsin and connect people, music, and charitable causes together. Their New Year's Eve event will support the MACC Fund and feature national touring rock band The Weeks, Milwaukee favorite GGOOLLDD, and much more! Joining us with the details are the owners of Rock the Burbs, Kat Inglish and Brianna Gasper.

Rock the Burbs New Year's Eve Live Music Event takes place on December 31 at the Waukesha County Expo Center. Doors open at 7pm and the event goes till 1am. For omre information and for tickets, visit RockTheBurbs.com.