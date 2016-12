Programs Helping Seniors Remain Active & Social

Almost 5.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. For the people who love them and care for them, it can be lonely and exhausting. There's a care center in Waukesha that's giving those caregivers a break by providing a place for seniors that offers socialization and services. Nicole Richter is an LPN with Curative Care Senior Center, and she joins us with more information on the wonderful programs there.

Curative Care is offering a free trial day, which includes a client assessment so they can get to know them on a personal level. They can start to socialize with other clients, and the staff can put together a program to help meet their goals. For more information, visit Curative.org or call (414) 479-9399.