Our Favorite Singing Quadruplets

A Performance from Vintage Mix Quartet!

10:06 AM, Dec 30, 2016

We love it whenever these teenage quadruplets hit The Morning Blend stage! Ian, Kelsey, Anika, and Julie Shoppach make up the Vintage Mix Quartet, and a few weeks ago they performed "Snowfall" for us! For more information, visit VintageMixQuartet.

TMJ4

For more information, visit VintageMixQuartet.com.

