Voices Found Repertory is the new kid on the block when it comes to Milwaukee's theater scene. Their inaugural season has been a hit, and they plan to continue that run with a love story between two... sociopaths! Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew" has been a pop culture staple for centuries, even inspiring the 90s hit rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You. Here to tell us more is the Director Sam Robinson, and Co-Founder, Sound Designer, and Actor, Jake Russell Thompson.

For tickets and more information, visit VoicesFoundRep.com.