Live Performances from the Talented Nora Collins

Nora Collins is a very busy artist, but she always makes time to stop by The Morning Blend for a career update and fun performances. Nora is from Milwaukee but now resides in Nashville, and she's established herself as one of country music's rising stars. We're so happy she could join us as she's home for the holidays and hear about where you can catch her perform locally.

For more information, visit NoraCollins.com. And see below for her upcoming local shows:

December 30, 9pm: Bar 360 at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

December 31, 7:45pm: Sunburst Ski Hill in Kewaskum

January 21: Northern Lights Theatre