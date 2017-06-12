How to Manage When It's More Than a Migraine

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 12 at 8:03PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee, Sheboygan
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 7:42PM CDT expiring June 13 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Areal Flood Advisory issued June 12 at 6:47PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:45PM CDT in effect for: Fond du Lac
Instead of having a migraine every so often, Chronic Migraine means a life in which half of your time—or more—is spent living with debilitating headache days that include migraines. While no one knows exactly what causes migraines, there are certain things that can trigger them and treatment options that can help. Knowledge is power when it comes to getting an accurate diagnosis and finding a proper treatment plan to manage the incapacitating impact of Chronic Migraine. That’s why, in honor of Migraine Awareness Month, Good Housekeeping Editor Laurie Jennings is teaming up with Headache Specialist and Neurologist Dr. Jessica Ailani to educate Americans about different types of migraines and their symptoms.