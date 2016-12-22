Holiday Performances from Vintage Mix Quartet

10:50 AM, Dec 22, 2016

TMJ4

Our favorite quadruplets are back on the Morning Blend stage! 15 year-old Siblings Ian, Kelsey, Anika, and Julia Shoppach make up the Vintage Mix Quartet, an a cappella group that performs standards, hymns, show tunes, barbershop, and more. We love having them sing for us around this time of year!

Vintage Mix is promoting a great event coming up in Waukesha. It's Super Sing Youth Harmony Workshop. This event is FREE and takes place on Saturday, January 28 from 9am to 4:30pm. For more information, visit SuperSing.org/Waukesha. And for more information on Vintage Mix, visit VintageMixQuartet.com.

