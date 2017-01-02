Gift Registry Tips for Every Couple

Registering for gifts sounds like it can be a fun thing, but if you and your partner aren't on the same age, it can quickly turn into stress. That's why it's helpful to have the pros by your side. Amanda Manke is from Boston Store at Brookfield Square with great tips to make the experience fun and productive.

To make an appointment for a one-on-one gift registry creation session, contact Boston Store's Brookfield Square Gift Registry Consultants via email at BrookfieldRegistry@BostonStore.com or call (262) 782-6888 ext. 3404.