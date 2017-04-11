Getting Real About Diabetes

Diabetes remains a major public health problem with close to 30 million Americans living with diabetes and about 86 million with prediabetes. [In Wisconsin: about 8% of adults suffer from diabetes (data from 2014).] Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure, blindness and limb amputation and is major risk factor for the development of heart disease and stroke. Joining us to discuss diabetes and why you can't ignore this health issue is Dr. Carlo Galvao, MB, PhD, Internal Medicine with Columbia-St. Mary's, Columbia West, part of Ascension.

