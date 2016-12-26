Fun Reads to Keep Kids Busy During Winter Break

Most kids are on break from school right now, and while it's great that they have some down time, you want to keep their minds sharp. Our book guru Carole Barrowman is here with some great reading suggestions to keep your kids busy while they're on winter break.

And check Carole's book picks below:

“A Child of Books” by Oliver Jeffers and Sam Winston - A girl goes on an adventure and travels across a world made of words from all the classic stories, lullabies and songs of our childhood. The illustrations are amazing and the books that make up the mountains and the sea will have readers remembering these stories. This book celebrates 40 children’s classics in its illustrations. Here’s my idea. Use this book to create your own world of stories. For example, young readers can make a scrapbook of their adventures in books [like the girl in the story] or parents can use the book to introduce their kids (or grandkids to these classics).

"The Great Greene Heist" by Varian Johnson - Middle school student, Jackson (cross between a James Bond and McGyver) is the leader of a “crack team” of friends in this terrific caper novel, involving a rigged election and a bully. This is a perfect book for a reluctant reader.

"Yolanda’s Genius" by Carol Fenner - Yolanda’s brother, Andrew, has a gift with music. Yolanda thinks he’s a genius and has made it her mission to help the world see what she sees. This gripping story deals with some tough issues (especially loss of a loved one) with a positive tone and wonderful characters.

"Hollow Earth" by Carole Barrowman & John Barrowman - The main characters in this trilogy are siblings (like the authors) who can bring their drawings to life and move in and out of art. The first time that they draw themselves into a painting in a gallery in London, it sets off a series of adventures that forces them to flee to their ancestral castle in Scotland.