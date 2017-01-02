Fully-Prepared, Healthy Meals at Home

Meal planning services are becoming more and more popular because they are quick, easy, and convenient for busy families; plus, they can help you eat healthier. Kitchfix is a delivery service new to Milwaukee that's doing things differently. Joining us to discuss what sets Kitchfix apart and how you can get delicious, healthy meals in your home is CEO and founder of Kitchfix, Josh Katt.

Right now, people in the Milwaukee area can get $30 off their first Kitchfix order by using the code MILWAUKEE30 . To get started and for more information, visit Kitchfix.com.