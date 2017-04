Jones Dairy Farm started making breakfast sausage 127 years ago with just five ingredients, and they make it the same way today! Each month, Tiffany is sharing some delicious Fresh from the Farm ideas made with Jones Sausage and other Jones family favorites, like ham and Canadian bacon. They're easy to make and look beautiful on your table!

Check out the recipes below and visit JonesDairyFarm.com for more on all their products!

Pork Sausage Egg Roll in a Bowl

Cauliflower Chowder with Canadian Bacon

Canadian Bacon & Veggie Quiche Cups

Hearty Harvest Breakfast Pie

Sausage Stuffing Bites with Cranberry Dipping Sauce

Cherrywood Bacon Cheese Ball with Jalapenos & Pecans

Chicken Sausage & Double Cheese Stuffed Biscuits

Turkey Sausage Egg Bake in Foil Bowls

Cherrywood Bacon Brownies with Pecans & Caramel Bourbon Sauce

Cherrywood Bacon & Brown Sugar Straws

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Pull Apart Breakfast Rolls

Breakfast Sausage Stadium Sliders

Crock Pot Tater Tot Ham & Egg Bake:

Mediterranean Potato Boat Quiche:

Southwest Breakfast Wraps:

Caprese Sausage Breakfast Bake:

Breakfast Sausage Grilled Cheese:

For even more great recipes, watch Jones Dairy Farm on The Morning Blend:

Blend Extra: Celebrate Easter with Jones Dairy Farm

A Slam Dunk Breakfast Recipe

An Anytime Recipe for Families on the Go

Healthy Eating with Jones Dairy Farm

A Great Recipe Using Holiday Ham

A Visit to the Jones Market

A Delicious Holiday Appetizer

Halloween Fun with Jones Bacon

A Great Recipe Using Autumn Ingredients

Make-Ahead Sandwiches for Breakfast On-the-Go

A Summertime Pizza You Make on the Grill

A Bacon Wrapped Treat Perfect for Father's Day

A Twist on the Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

A Crowd-Pleasing Easter Brunch Recipe

A Breakfast-for-Dinner Option Everyone Will Love

Count the Calories, but Keep the Bacon

A Great Twist on Your Classic Stuffing