Four Guys Taking Control of their Health

A lot of times, it seems like men are more hesitant to take control of their health. They seem to put off going to the doctor and don't make getting healthy a priority. But today we're talking about four guys who went against this trend. Health Coach Jen McCommons joins us to explain how 855-Burn-Fat and the NutriMost program helped these four men lose weight and take control of their health.

855-Burn-Fat is offering FREE consultations to the first 25 callers! To contact them locally, call (414) 269-5683 or visit 855BurnFat.com.