Just in time for the 50th birthday of one of the quintessential back to school accessories, the BACKPACK, Founder of MomGenerations.com, Audrey McClelland shows us how to get the best one for a steal! Named "one of the most influential moms online" by Nielson’s Online Power Moms list, Audrey is here with advice and great offers to help kids and parents discover the perfect and even personalized backpacks and lunchboxes for them.