Enjoy the Fun & Charm of Downtown West Bend

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 12 at 7:54PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee, Sheboygan
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 7:42PM CDT expiring June 13 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Areal Flood Advisory issued June 12 at 6:47PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:45PM CDT in effect for: Fond du Lac
The charming and historic downtown West Bend is home to unique, independently owned shops and restaurants. It's also home to fun events all summer long! Joining us to discuss the shops, restaurants, and family-friendly events are Joanne Gugg and Jodi Janisse-Kanzenbach.
For more information on all the events in Downtown West Bend this summer, visit DowntownWestBend.com.