Drug and Alcohol Education, Prevention, and Recovery

A lot of people are very worried about the growing number of young people using heroin and other drugs. In fact, it's now widely considered a national crisis. That's why the Stairway to Heroin Educational Series began a few years ago in Oconomowoc. This drug prevention program is now used in communities and school districts all across Wisconsin, and even Illinois, as a model for education, prevention, and recovery. Katie Westerman, the Education Coordinator for Stairway to Heroin, and Scott Bakkum, high school counselor and AODA Program Coordinator, join us with more information.

Stairway to Heroin offers Wake Up Call Public Tours the first and third Wednesdays of each month. For more information and to register for a tour, visit YourChoice-Live.org.