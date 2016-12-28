David Bowie's Former Girlfriend, Ava Cherry

Ava Cherry made music her life. She has sung with some of the biggest names in the industry - Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, Chaka Khan, Robert Palmer, and David Bowie. Not only did she work with Bowie, she also had a romantic relationship with her friend. Their adventures together last several years. We are excited to welcome Ava Cherry to The Morning Blend for a fun chat and a tribute performance to her dear friend.

Ava Cherry is performing at Saloon on Calhoun on Sunday, January 8 at 8pm. For more information, visit SaloonOnCalhoun.com.