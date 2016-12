These two guests are very familiar with being in the spotlight. And in a way, they're rockstars in their profession. Father Tim Kitzke and Pastor Bill Knapp are two very popular pastors with very strong followings. Pastor Bill is from Fox Point Lutheran Church, one of the largest of its kind in the state with more than 2300 members. And Father Tim is the co-pastor of 7 different churches and was recently featured on the cover of Milwaukee Magazine.