We are so excited to welcome Miss Wisconsin 2017 McKenna Collins to the Yellow Couch! She joins us to chat about winning the crown, her excitement for the upcoming Miss America Pageant, and why she chose her particular platform.

The Miss America Pageant takes place in Atlantic City on September 10. To donate funds to benefit local Children's Miracle Network hospitals, go to McKenna's fundraising page: MissAmericaForKids.org/Donate/mckennacollins .