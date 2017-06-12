Bringing Art Programs to Milwaukee's Parks & Playgrounds

Artists Working in Education, Inc (A.W.E.) pairs artists with youth in community settings to nurture creativity and imagination. A.W.E. works with over 7,000 youth each year bringing hands-on, engaging art activities to Milwaukee area schools, parks, playgrounds, libraries, and community events. Joining us to discuss their "Truck Studios" and their summer schedule are Kelsey Cavin and Audrey Moore.

For more information, visit AWE-Inc.org or call (414) 933-3877. See below for dates and locations for the Truck Studio:

June 26-30, noon to 3pm:

Carmen Playfield, 7320 W. Carmen

Walker Square, 1031 S. 9th Street

Burnham, 1755 S. 32nd Street

Washington Park, Sherman Blvd & Lloyd St (by playground)

July 3-7, noon to 3pm:

*no program July 4

Merrill, 461 N. 35th St.

Walker Square, 1031 S. 9th Street

Burnham, 1755 S. 32nd Street

Lindbergh Park, 16th & Nash

July 10-14, noon to 3pm:

Merrill, 461 N. 35th St.

Modrzejewski, 1020 W. Cleveland

Mitchell Park, 22nd & Pierce (near pool)

Ben Franklin Playground, 24th & Vienna

July 17-21, noon to 3pm:

Franklin Square, 2643 N. 13th Street

Modrzejewski, 1020 W. Cleveland

Mitchell Park, 22nd & Pierce (near pool)

Columbia Playground, 1354 W. Columbia

July 24-28, noon to 3pm:

Wahl Park, 4750 N. 48th St.

Gordon Park, 2828 N. Humboldt

Clarke Square, 2330 W. Vieau Place

Moody Park, 22nd & Auer Ave

July 31-August 4, noon to 3pm:

Smith, 5462 N. 33rd St.

Kosciuszko Park, 9th & Lincoln

Clarke Square, 2330 W. Vieau Place

Rose Park, 3045 N. Martin Luther King Dr.