Bringing Art Programs to Milwaukee's Parks & Playgrounds
10:41 AM, Jun 12, 2017
Artists Working in Education, Inc (A.W.E.) pairs artists with youth in community settings to nurture creativity and imagination. A.W.E. works with over 7,000 youth each year bringing hands-on, engaging art activities to Milwaukee area schools, parks, playgrounds, libraries, and community events. Joining us to discuss their "Truck Studios" and their summer schedule are Kelsey Cavin and Audrey Moore.
For more information, visit AWE-Inc.org or call (414) 933-3877. See below for dates and locations for the Truck Studio:
June 26-30, noon to 3pm:
Carmen Playfield, 7320 W. Carmen
Walker Square, 1031 S. 9th Street
Burnham, 1755 S. 32nd Street
Washington Park, Sherman Blvd & Lloyd St (by playground)