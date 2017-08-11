Blend Extra: What Parents Need to Know About Concussions

As the number of youngsters who participate in organized sports grows and reports of concussions rise, it’s vital for parents, athletes and coaches to know how these injuries are properly diagnosed and treated to avoid long-lasting consequences. Joining us with very important information as the school sports seasons kick into gear is Dr. Erin O'Tool with Wheaton Franciscan Medical Group, part of Ascension.

To learn more about the Concussion Care Network, visit MyWheaton.org/concussion. And to make an appointment with a Wheaton Franciscan Medical Group physician, visit MyWheaton.org/findadoctor.