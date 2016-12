The New Year is a time for many Americans to get a wakeup call about their finances. The number of people planning to ring in the New Year with a financial resolution is holding steady for the second year in a row - 36% in 2016 vs. 37% in 2015. So what are the top 3 financial resolutions for Americans this year? Joining us to discuss is Ken Hevert, Senior Vice President, Retirement for Fidelity Investments.