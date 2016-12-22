A Tasty Way to Serve Brussels Sprouts

10:51 AM, Dec 22, 2016

Brussels sprouts are making a comeback, and you'll find them featured in many restaurants. But they still have a little bit of a bad reputation, especially among kids. So how do you get your kids to warm up to this veggie? Add bacon, of course! Execu

TMJ4

Brussels sprouts are making a comeback, and you'll find them featured in many restaurants. But they still have a little bit of a bad reputation, especially among kids. So how do you get your kids to warm up to this veggie? Add bacon, of course! Executive Chef at Bistro Z Tom Schultz joins us with a tasty way to cook up Brussels sprouts; he is joined by owner Craig Pruscha to discuss this award-winning restaurant in Sussex. And Calman Pruscha is here as our kid taste-tester and to show how easy Brussels sprouts are to prepare!

If you dine at Bistro Z between now and the end of the year and mention you saw them on The Morning Blend, you can get a $20 voucher per table! For more information or to make reservations, visit TheBistroZ.com.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top