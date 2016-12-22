A Tasty Way to Serve Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are making a comeback, and you'll find them featured in many restaurants. But they still have a little bit of a bad reputation, especially among kids. So how do you get your kids to warm up to this veggie? Add bacon, of course! Executive Chef at Bistro Z Tom Schultz joins us with a tasty way to cook up Brussels sprouts; he is joined by owner Craig Pruscha to discuss this award-winning restaurant in Sussex. And Calman Pruscha is here as our kid taste-tester and to show how easy Brussels sprouts are to prepare!

If you dine at Bistro Z between now and the end of the year and mention you saw them on The Morning Blend, you can get a $20 voucher per table! For more information or to make reservations, visit TheBistroZ.com.