A Panel of Teens Talk Driving Safety

Today, teens get real about their driving habits. They have a lot to contend with when they get behind the wheel: cell phones, peer pressure, distracting music. We're joined by teen drivers Leah Weiler, Lauren Seefeld, Kendrick Phillips, and Evan Stroud to discuss their thoughts on the current driving climate for teens. Anne Scallon from Before the Wheel is also here to offer tips and suggestions for keeping teens safe on the roads.

For more information on driving safety and educational resources, visit BeforeTheWheel.com.