A New Thriller from a Local Filmmaker

"Safe Inside" is a new thriller movie filmed in Racine by Jason Paul Collum. It stars former Racine native Chris Harder ("Extraordinary Measures") as a man spending his first alone in the home of his deceased mother (Judith O’Dea from 1968 horror classic "Night of the Living Dead"). Small oddities soon turn into moments of heart-pounding suspense as the house seems to come to life. He and his friends (Brinke Stevens of "Three Amigos" and Tina Ona Paukstelis of "Aswang: The Unearthing") must decide if there is indeed something in the home with him, or if everything is a figment of his nervous breakdown. Joining us to discuss the film and how you can see it are director/writer/producer Jason Paul Collum and actress Tina Ona Paukstelis.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/SafeInsideMovie.